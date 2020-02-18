Africa cashless payment system on sportlight as Ghana opens March 22

From Jonas Ezieke, Abuja

All is set for the 2020 edition of the famous African Cashless Payment Systems (ACPS) Conference with the Theme: Building a Cashless Africa, holding in Kempinski Hotel, Accra – Ghana. The conference which opens on March 22, 2020 will end on March 24.

The organisers said the conference will be the largest Fintech gathering in the region as this is because all eyes are on Africa now as Africa currently hosts some of the fastest growing economies in the world and the entire continent is set for a huge economic transformation.

According to a report from Bloomberg, the contribution of the financial-technology industry to sub-Saharan Africa’s economic output will increase by at least $40 billion to $150 billion by 2022.

The event is to be declared open by His Excellency Nana Akufo-Addo, President of Ghana. Other expected dignitaries include: Dr. Akinwumi Adesina, President, African Development Bank (AfDB), Prof. Ngozi Okonjo Iwealla, former Managing Director, World Bank as well as Dr. Ernest Addison, Governor Central Bank of Ghana. while Dr. Fabio Scacciavillani, Executive Director Goldman Sachs Hon, Minister of Finance (Nigeria) Mrs. Zainab Shamsuna Ahmed, Hon. Minister of Communication and Digital Economy (Nigeria) Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami, Dr. Fabio Scacciavillani, Chief Economist Oman Investment Fund, Mohammed Ibrahim Jega, Director VoguePay among others will speak on topical issues affecting cashless transactions in Africa.

The conference will facilitate latest technology demonstrations, knowledge sharing, high-level networking, and most importantly, one-to-one business meetings between decision makers and top-tier solution providers transforming the digital future of the financial firmament in the region.

Sheikh Mohammed Bayorh, Chairman Alpha Group UAE/ Board Member Foreign Investment Network (FIN) the organizers of the event said that the conference will be a new dawn for Africa in the area of digital transactions and tracking illicit capital flight. “This conference will attract over USD$2 billion investment on digital financial infrastructure. This is conference will interrogate some of the challenges militating against digital transactions in Africa including cross border transactions, transaction security, infrastructure and technology deficit. It will raise transaction platforms in Africa from cash to cashless, broaden financial inclusion, and provide a window for technology integration and seamless transactions across the continent especially now that Africa is working towards the introduction of a common currency.

“This conference has become more urgent taking into cognizance the fact that cashless economy has become the a key platform for global monetary transactions. It has successfully checked financial fraud, reduced risk, and an enhanced cross-border transactions in developed economies but Africa is yet to harvest bountifully from the inexhaustible opportunities provided by this technology”.

The Consultant to the Africa Cashless Systems Conference, Dr. Alex Itkin said that some of the issues to be discussed at the meeting include: The Journey of Cashless Payment Systems in Africa and The Future of Cashless Economy in Africa. “All over the world the use of paper money is becoming obsolete. It has a lot of risk and leaves less trail and also very expensive to manage. This conference will provide the window for Africa to key into the future of financial transactions which is now cashless, paperless and digital. Other nuances of the conference will be to interrogate other currency substitutes and technologies like Block-chain and Crypto-currency Systems, Artificial Intelligence etc. African Entrepreneurs’ must key into this conference to become competitive in a digitized world”.

Expected at the event are participants from about 60 countries. There will be 60 exhibition booths of Banking Solutions, 40 presentations, 10 Expert Speakers and 6 group projects and 6 Panel Discussion. Companies to grace the conference includes Apple, GooglePay, Visa, Mastercard, CashApp, Facebook, Samsung, HTC, WeChat, TransferWise, N26, Starling Bank, Monzo, Monese, Stripe, Paypal, Western Union, GoCardless, Xero, Revolut, Zopa, Curve, Tide, Clear Bank, Coinbase, Plum, Moneyhub, MoneyDB, Moneybox, Wealthify, Wealth simple, Wallet, FinTech Alliance, Pollinate International, Department for International Trade, Foreign and Commonwealth Office, OpenPayd, The LHoFT – Luxembourg House of Financial Technology, Kwanji, Sophos Security, Malwarebytes, Waterfall Security Solutions, Fortinet Cyber Security, Check Point Software Technologies, Microworld, Technologies: eScan, Nemasis, Infoblox, EMQ, Ericsson, CyberCureME and such companies too numerous to be mentioned here.

The conference will among others things: Strengthen cashless financial system in Africa; Expand financial inclusion and infrastructure across Africa; Strengthen and support the capacities and development of the financial institutions in the continent; Introduce new technologies and strengthen financial infrastructure across Africa; Introduce new, faster and secured electronic payment systems; Tackle theft in the financial sector; Tackle digital financial insecurity and data protection; Chart ways for curbing illicit financial flow from Africa; Expose new marketing and growth strategies for entrepreneurs in a digitized economy; Unveil risks and opportunities in a cashless monetary system; Expose investment opportunities in cashless financial infrastructure for Africa; Upgrade African financial payment system to global standard; Bring more investment to Africa and Curb illicit cash flow from Africa and a road map on the cashless economic future of the African continent will be developed.

The event is facilitated by Foreign Investment Network (FIN), a UK based global consulting and publishing firm established in 2001. The Company was born out of the desire to meet the investment need of emerging economies in Africa. FIN is a top global consulting company with many years of experience in organizing corporate events, exhibitions, workshops, conferences, summits, seminars and Awards.

