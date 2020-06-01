AfDB: Sierra Leone president backs Adesina amid America’s opposition

President of African Development Bank (AfDB), Dr Akinwumi Adesina, has continued to receive endorsement despite United States’ opposition to his re-election.

U.S. Department of Treasury had called for an independent probe of the AfDB president even after he was cleared by the bank’s ethics committee.

On Sunday, President Julius Maad Bio of Sierra Leone assured him of his support.

President Bio, via his Twitter handle, said he and his country were solidly behind the Nigerian.

“Be assured of my and country’s staunch, conference and unflinching support for your bold and progressive leadership of AfDB,” he stated.

His tweet followed the joint public declaration of support by former African leaders led by Olusegun Obasanjo.

Obasanjo, a former President of Nigeria, had earlier in a private letter, accused some forces of trying to “hijack AfDB from Africa”.

Also, Ambassador Harold Doley, U.S first ever representative to the AfDB, has urged President Donald Trump’s administration to support Adesina.

For a better society

Total Views: 69 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

