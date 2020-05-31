‘Adhere strictly to rules of partial relaxation on religious activities or risk closure’

DAMISI OJO,Akure

The Chairman, Inter-ministerial Committee on COVID 19 and Commissioner for Health, in Ondo State, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, has warned that any religious organisation that failed to obey rules governing the partial lifting of ban on religious activities in the state will be closed down.

Adegbenro, who said the toll of confirmed cases in the state has risen to 25, said despite the fact that the pandemic is yet to subside, the Governor decided to partially lift the ban on religious activities in the interest of the people.

After monitoring the Jumat Services on Friday, the Commissioner who said the Taskforce gave directives which will bring about better compliance next Jumat, urged religious organisations to play the game according to rules in the interest of all.

Adegbenro said Churches with large congregations can hold services in batches and each service should not exceed two hours.

His words, “Muslims are only allowed to meet on Fridays, while Christians can only meet on Sundays, as weekly services and Vigils are prohibited for now. Social Distancing rules must be strictly adhered to, hugging, hand shake, holding of hands to pray, are forbidden for now.

“Attendees at these religious activities must all put on nose mask even as Churches must provide soap and running water for hand washing and hand sanitizer where possible.

The Health Commissioner added that Churches and Mosques must be decontaminated before and after each service.

