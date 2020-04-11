Adeyemi College commences online lectures

The online lectures packaged by the College Online television station, ACETV commenced last week with lectures on History 113 and 114 for NCE students by Dr. Olusola Omojeje.

This was followed shortly by Dr. D.Z. Olupayimo’s lecture on History 401: Basic Definition of Historiography or Philosophy of History.

Dr. Kehinde Adenegan of the department of Mathematics, who is also the Acting Director, Management Information System, also presented live lecture on Matrices on Monday, while Dr. F. T. Osho presented lecture on Binomial Theorem ( Mathematical Induction).

The college lectures are available on ACETV Ondo YouTube channel and ACETV Ondo Facebook. It can also be viewed via aceondo.edu.ng.

Adeyemi College of Education, Ondo commenced online teaching about four years ago with the introduction of i-lab starboard and display note.

Meanwhile, to enable lecturers of the College key into the directives of the Federal Ministry of Education and the National Commission for Colleges of Education, the College ICT Committee has commenced the sensitisation of all lecturers on the existing e-teaching/learning platforms.

The committee in a statement encouraged lecturers to spare this period to learn more about e-teaching, conference call, webinar/online meeting, Skype call, video call, and e-paper presentation

It would be recalled that the Federal Government has directed all Tertiary Institutions in the country to resume Academic Session by organising online teaching for Students in the face of the lockdown to combat the spread of the pandemic disease COVID-19.

The Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu gave the directive during open talks with 237 Vice Chancellors, Rectors and Provosts on how to reopen using virtual learning.

All Institutions have been shut for almost two weeks now to prevent the spread of Coronavirus pandemic in the country.