Adamawa: Bachama paramount ruler, Stephen is dead

The Hama Bachama and paramount ruler of Bachama kingdom in Adamawa State, Honest Stephen, is dead.

The monarch, whose full name is Homun Honest Irmiya Stephen, was born March 6, 1954.

Timawus Mathias, the Nzobyalata Hama Bachama and Bachama kingdom spokesman, confirmed the death to NAN in Numan.

He disclosed that the deceased died in the early hours of Sunday, at his palace in Numan, Adamawa.

“He died following a brief illness. Already the funeral rights are well underway according to Bachama tradition in Lamurde, the Kingdom’s headquarters

Mathias recalled that the deceased received his staff of office on December 15, 2013, from former governor, Murtala Nyako.

