Adama Aduku, 101-year-old Nigerian Army veteran is dead

Pa Adama Aduku, a 101-year-old World War ll veteran of the Nigerian Army, has passed away. He died Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

The Nigerian Army posted news of the demise on its Twitter account Wednesday afternoon.

Born 1918 at Abejukolo-Ife, at Omaha Local Government Area of Kogi State, Aduku joined the army in 1945.

Aduku was one of those conferred with the Chief of Army Staff World War II Veteran Award at the 2019 Army Day Celebration (NADCEL) in Lagos.

The event was attended by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.

While speaking to journalists at the event, he lamented that since he was discharged as a Private from the Nigerian Army in 1957 he was yet to receive his pension.

“I joined the Royal West African Frontier Force in 1942 in Markurdi, Benue State. Trained in Laguna and deployed to India during the World War II. I fought at Calacutta.

“I returned to Lagos in 1946 and was of the 4 Brigade Guard Group until I was discharged in that same year.

”I rejoined the Nigerian Army in 1950 in Zaria and was finally discharged in 1957 as a private soldier.

“I’m currently a farmer in Ibejukolo Omala Local Government Area in Kogi State.

“I have not being paid my pension since I was discharged and I’m appealing to the federal government to look into the matter so I can get my pension,” he said.

It is unclear if the veteran received his pension before his death.

