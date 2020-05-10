Actress Mide Martins prays for women on Mother’s Day

Popular Nollywood actress, Mide Martins has prayed for herself and mothers all over the world as they celebrate Mother’s Day.

The mother of two in an Instagram post prayed to God for all mothers to reap the fruit of their labour.

Mide in the post shared a beautiful picture of herself with the caption;

“Happy Mother’s Day To Me. And All The Beautiful Mothers In The World. May We All Reap The Fruits Of Our Superlative Efforts. We Shall Never Cry Over Them Ijn. They’ll Continue To Grow In God’s Special Wisdom, Knowledge And Understanding. Love My Priceless Jewels ”

The 41-year-old actress is the daughter of the late veteran actress known as Funmi Martins. Shortly after her late mom’s death in the year 2002, Mide made her way into the movie industry and became prominent in 2003.

Mide Martins and is married to Yoruba actor and movie producer, Afeez Abiodun, and they are proud parents to two beautiful girls.

For a better society

Total Views: 73 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

