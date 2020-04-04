Achievers Varsity celebrates 12 years anniversary,seeks end to COVID-19

In a release signed by the Registrar, Rev. Canon Bayode Oladimeji, the University appreciated all staff (present and past) for their contributions to the progress of the University.

The Management also rejoiced with the founder, Pro-Chancellor and the Chairman of Council, Dr. Bode Ayorinde, “for his resilience and commitment to the growth of the University.”

He said, “Even though we are unable to roll out the drums in celebration due to the prevailing circumstances in the world and indeed in our country Nigeria, we hope in the Lord that this time shall soon pass away and we shall continue to play our expected roles to making Achievers University the best University in Africa and one of the best in the world.”

The University Registrar enjoined staff and students of the University to obey the rules and regulations spelt out by government to control the spread of the covid-19 pandemic.

He said “As we celebrate the anniversary in the midst of lockdown and restriction of movements, let us all abide by the the rules and regulations spelt out by our government and pray for the eradication of this disease – COVID 19 from our land.