Access Bank’s DiamondXtra promo produces 10 millionaires

Ten millionaires have emerged in the Access Bank DiamondXtra monthly draw after receiving one million naira each.

Also 28 female customers received N100,000 each in the monthly draw.

The bank’s Executive Director, Retail Banking, Mr Victor Etuokwu said in a statement that the draw was held at the bank’s headquarters in Lagos.

According to him the DiamondXtra initiative was the bank’s little way of creating value and meeting the needs of its customers during these trying times.

“We understand what our customers are going through this period, and the bank is committed to providing them with a world class banking experience via our digital platforms whilst rewarding them for their patronage and savings culture.

“DiamondXtra is the best banking product in the country at the moment and I urge Nigerians to sign up to the most rewarding way to save,” Etuokwu said.

Group Head, Consumer Products and Propositions, Access Bank, Adaeze Umeh, explained that 10 customers were rewarded with N1 million each and 28 female customers with N100,000 each in the draw.

“We are gearing up for the quarterly draw next month where we will be rewarding more than 1,000 customers with various cash prizes,” Umeh said.

She noted that the reward scheme which was launched in 2008 and had been running every year since inception had rewarded over 5,000 customers in 2019.

According to her, over N5 billion has been given away in cash and gift items in the past 11 years.

“To be a part of the reward scheme, all you need to do is to open a DiamondXtra account by dialing *901*5# and fund the account with N5,000, with an increased chance of winning for every N5,00.

