Access Bank Plc, Lagos City Marathon

L-R: CEO and Founder of Sparkle, Mr. Uzoma Dozie; Group Managing Director of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe; Lagos Sate Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu; Co-Founder of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede; Director General, Lagos State Sport Commission (LSSC), Mr. Oluwatoyin Bolowotan and Chairman of LSSC, Mr. Sola Aiyepeku during the Lagos City Marathon, at Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, on Saturday, February 8, 2020

L-R: Secretary to the State Government, Mrs. Folashade Jaji with the winners of the female category, 2nd Prize – Kebene Chala urisa from Ethopia; 1st Prize -Cherop Sharon Jemutai and 3rd Prize – Rodah Jepkorir Tanui, both from Kenya during the Lagos City Marathon, at Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Lagos State Commissioner of Police Hakeem Odumosu, being interview by the media, during the Lagos City Marathon, at Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, on Saturday, February 8, 2020.

Participants at the Starting Point .

Starting Point at the National Stadium Surulere ,during the Lagos City Marathon, at Eko Atlantic City, Victoria Island, on Saturday, February 8, 2020… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

