Access Bank Lagos City Marathon Press Conference , Ayodeji Tinubu Merit award held in Lagos
L-r ...MD/CEO of RevolutionPlus Property Development Company Dr. Bamidele Onalaja, Executive Chairman of the State's Sports Commission Mr Sola Aiyepeku. Access Bank Executive Director Mr Victor Etuokwu, Managing Director of Nilayo Sports Management Company, Mr Bukola Olopade and Marketing Manager Seven-Up Bottling Company Limited Mr Segun Ogunleye ,during a Press Conference on Access Bank Lagos City Marathon and Ayodeji Tinubu Merit award held at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on 7/1/2020... PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
L-r … Managing Director of Nilayo Sports Management Company, Mr Bukola Olopade, Presenting award the First Nigerian to reach tenth Position in the previews Marathon Deborah pam Badung, during a Press Conference on Access Bank Lagos City Marathon and Ayodeji Tinubu Merit award held at Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos on 7/1/2020… PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.
