L–R… Seyi Kumapayi, Chief Financial Officer, Access Bank Plc; Mrs Rose Mordi, National President, Down Syndrome Foundation of Nigeria; Jasper Graf Von Hardenberg, Managing Director, Daystar Power; and Akin Opeodu Esq., Chairman, Down Syndrome Foundation of Nigeria at the Access Bank Financial Control and Enterprise Business Services CSR Initiative held at the Down Syndrome Foundation of Nigeria, in Lagos…recently.

For a better society

Total Views: 78 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn