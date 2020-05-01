Access Bank alerts customers as fraud rises during Covid 19

COMFORT EKELEME

Access Bank Plc, has called on its numerous customers to be vigilant in these uncertain times following the rise on incidents of fraud in the country.

Since the outbreak of the Coronavirus pandemic in Nigeria, necessitated the lockdown of first, 3 major cities, and eventually the entire nation, Access Bank said it has observed a worrying increase in reports of fraudsters targeting unsuspecting customers.

This development has become even more worrisome, especially as these people not only disguise themselves as bank representatives, but also use the palliatives from the government as bait to collect customers BVNs and other key banking details.

According to the Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc., Victor Etuokwu, “Access Bank is imploring its customers to be wary of any message, demanding their personal or bank details. Customers must remember that the Bank will never ask for their BVN, full card PAN, PIN, mobile app activation code, OTP or password as it is readily available to the Bank via its database. Any call, email and text message, claiming to be from Access Bank demanding for any of these details is certainly a scam,” he concluded.

Access Bank has always maintained a strong anti-fraud awareness as part of its responsibility to protect the interest of its customers. The Bank has dedicated pages on its official website that constantly updates customers on all the ways in which fraudsters can swindle them.

To report any suspected fraud case, customers are advised to call 01-2701006 or send an email to [email protected]

