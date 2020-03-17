Abule Ado Tragedy: Jonathan mourns victims of pipeline explosion

Former President, Goodluck Jonathan has mourned victims of the Abule Ado, Lagos state explosion which has so far claimed 20 lives.

Recall that residents of the community were on Sunday morning thrown into confusion following an explosion in the area.

Several houses were shaken by the explosion, while some collapsed at Abule-Ado junction.

Reacting to the development, President Jonathan on his Twitter said he received the news with sadness.

The former President expressed hope that investigations will determine the cause of the explosion to avoid future occurrences.

Jonathan in his tweet said, ”My heart goes out to all the victims and families of those killed in the unfortunate explosions and fire outbreak in Lagos last Sunday, which claimed many lives and destroyed several valuable assets.

”At a time like this, we cannot but rally behind those that have unnecessarily been put to grief. It is expected that the ongoing investigation by relevant authorities to determine the cause of the explosion must produce outcomes that should not only prevent such sad occurrences in the future but also reassure the victims and their loved ones that their sorrow and harrowing experiences have not been in vain.

For a better society

Total Views: 66 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

