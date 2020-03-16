Abule Ado Gas Explosion: Principal dies while rescuing students

The Principal of Bethlehem Girls College, Rev. Sr Henrietta Alokha has reportedly lost her life in the pipeline explosion witnessed in Abule Ado community, Lagos on Sunday.

The Director-General Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, seventeen people died and 25 injured in the explosion.

Alokha was said to be rescuing some students who were trapped in the boarding school, but died after the roof of the educational facility fell on her.

The late principal is the younger sister of WB Anselm Alokha.

Here are some tweets on her demise below;

Augustine Mario, MFV @UgonnaMario Rev. Sr. Henrietta Alokha SSH, Principal of Bethlehem Girls College, Abúlé Ado (after Festac, Lagos) struggled to rescue her students in the pipeline fire explosion in the morning of March 15, 2020. The roof fell on her in the process . Kindly pray for the repose of her soul. 780 Twitter Ads info and privacy 751 people are talking about this

The 5th of The Six @RealGabbizcenzo Rev sis Henrietta Alokha [SSH] at her death was the Principal of Bethlehem Girls College Abule Ado. She saved her daughters from the explosion that rocked Lagos today but couldn’t make it.

Tell the angels that here is ugly and remind God of our suffering and pain.

Rest in Peace 1 Twitter Ads info and privacy See The 5th of The Six’s other Tweets

nonso @bonehlanky Rev. Sr. Henrietta Alokha SSH, Principal of Bethlehem Girls College, Abúlé Ado (after Festac, Lagos) struggled to rescue her students in the pipeline fire explosion in the morning of March 15, 2020. The roof fell on her in the process. Kindly pray for the repose of her soul 6 Twitter Ads info and privacy See nonso’s other Tweets

#JesusSPA @Flourishingvic Rev. Sr. Henrietta Alokha SSH, Principal of Bethlehem Girls College, Abúlé Ado (after Festac, Lagos) struggled to rescue her students in the pipeline fire explosion in the morning of March 15, 2020. The roof fell on… https://www.instagram.com/p/B9w6_g6JX5w/?igshid=16ta3k63uk7fs … 1 Twitter Ads info and privacy See #JesusSPA’s other Tweets

ijeoma miriam @ijeoma_miriam My niece attends Bethlehem Girls School and I have never panicked the way I did today. From surulere to festac I did in 20 minutes,thank God she is Safe and on her way home. No parent should lose a child because of our anyhowness of doing things.Hope the idiot vandals are caught. Ferdi Obiora @FerdinandObior1 My daughter also escaped with minor injuries and has been treated at navy hospital and discharged but many others were seriously injured and are on admission.Are you aware that the principal of Bethlehem Girls died in the fire?. Bethlehem Girls college is no more.Everything gone 6 Twitter Ads info and privacy See Ferdi Obiora’s other Tweets

Newton Ikire @NewtonIkire Replying to @UgonnaMario In times of tragedies, #Nigerians are left to themselves.

No Fed Govt presence.

Their utility services exist only on paper.

Days after, they give press conferences, using big grammar. Such is the unfortunate state of this self acclaimed giant of Africa Bethlehem#bethlehem Aanu Jokotoye (da_guitarprince) @aanu_da You have said it all.Somebody is coming to condemn the action tomorrow.They derive pleasure in the death of Nigerians 2 Twitter Ads info and privacy See Aanu Jokotoye (da_guitarprince)’s other Tweets

Frank Banjo @frank_banjo Replying to @UgonnaMario I still saw sister Henrietta yesterday as she was hurrying about, trying to organize the students writing exams at the school and also trying to get the students ready for me to come for their writing workshop. I didn’t know that was the last time I will see and talk to her Augustine Mario, MFV @UgonnaMario Oh my God… So sad… Accept my sympathy 4 Twitter Ads info and privacy See Augustine Mario, MFV’s other Tweets

Augustine Mario, MFV @UgonnaMario Rev. Sr. Henrietta Alokha SSH, Principal of Bethlehem Girls College, Abúlé Ado (after Festac, Lagos) struggled to rescue her students in the pipeline fire explosion in the morning of March 15, 2020. The roof fell on her in the process . Kindly pray for the repose of her soul. Okoeri Stephen K @EhiOkoeri I know her well, she use to come for mass at Retired Priests home in B/city. God rest her soul. For a better society

