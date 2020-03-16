Abule Ado Gas Explosion: Principal dies while rescuing students

The Principal of Bethlehem Girls College, Rev. Sr Henrietta Alokha has reportedly lost her life in the pipeline explosion witnessed in Abule Ado community, Lagos on Sunday.
The Director-General Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, seventeen people died and 25 injured in the explosion.
Alokha was said to be rescuing some students who were trapped in the boarding school, but died after the roof of the educational facility fell on her.
The late principal is the younger sister of WB Anselm Alokha.
Here are some tweets on her demise below;
Rev. Sr. Henrietta Alokha SSH, Principal of Bethlehem Girls College, Abúlé Ado (after Festac, Lagos) struggled to rescue her students in the pipeline fire explosion in the morning of March 15, 2020. The roof fell on her in the process. Kindly pray for the repose of her soul.
Rev sis Henrietta Alokha [SSH] at her death was the Principal of Bethlehem Girls College Abule Ado.
She saved her daughters from the explosion that rocked Lagos today but couldn’t make it.
Tell the angels that here is ugly and remind God of our suffering and pain.
Rest in Peace
ijeoma miriam@ijeoma_miriam
My niece attends Bethlehem Girls School and I have never panicked the way I did today. From surulere to festac I did in 20 minutes,thank God she is Safe and on her way home. No parent should lose a child because of our anyhowness of doing things.Hope the idiot vandals are caught.
My daughter also escaped with minor injuries and has been treated at navy hospital and discharged but many others were seriously injured and are on admission.Are you aware that the principal of Bethlehem Girls died in the fire?. Bethlehem Girls college is no more.Everything gone
Newton Ikire@NewtonIkire
In times of tragedies, #Nigerians are left to themselves.
No Fed Govt presence.
Their utility services exist only on paper.
Days after, they give press conferences, using big grammar.
Such is the unfortunate state of this self acclaimed giant of Africa
Bethlehem#bethlehem
You have said it all.Somebody is coming to condemn the action tomorrow.They derive pleasure in the death of Nigerians
B.@HeyBessy
Such a hero. She was my principal at some point, during my sec school days in Benin.
U went to presentation national high school too?
Frank Banjo@frank_banjo
I still saw sister Henrietta yesterday as she was hurrying about, trying to organize the students writing exams at the school and also trying to get the students ready for me to come for their writing workshop. I didn’t know that was the last time I will see and talk to her
Oh my God… So sad… Accept my sympathy
Augustine Mario, MFV@UgonnaMario