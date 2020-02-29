Abuja: New leadership emerges for NUJ FRCN chapel

An editor in the news directorate of Federal Radio Corporation of Nigeria (FRCN) headquarters, Abuja, Mrs. Sandra Udeike, has emerged the chairman, Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ), FRCN chapel.

Mrs. Udeike scored sixty (60) votes to defeat her closest contestant, Mr. Tersoo Zamber who polled fifty six (56) votes.

The elected chairman in her speech thanked the members for their votes and promised to make their welfare paramount, promising to deliver on her promises made during campaigns.

“In the coming weeks, we shall settle down and hit the ground running, first by meeting the management and set positive communications channel for progress.

“With this great team, I shall diligently pursue the 4 pronged agenda, resource mobilization, welfare, project and capacity building.

“Before this election we were one, and after, we shall remain one.

“This election is unique, it has challenged us intellectually, engaged us dynamically and has revealed many positive virtues in us. We are great people”, Udeike said.

On his part, the NUJ chairman, FCT Council, Comrade Emmanuel Ogbeche, called on all journalists in the chapel to support the newly elected Chairman and her Executives to move the chapel to an enviable height, while commending the peaceful conduct of the election.

Those who were returned at the keenly contested election in Radio House, Abuja, on Thursday include, Olayemi Daniyan (Vice Chairman); Uzoma Ogbonna (Secretary); Ibrahim Shehu (Assistant Secretary); Ihuoma Eke (Treasurer); Sunday Igoche (Financial Secretary) and Nehemiah Anini (Auditor).

