Absence of transparency in APC may mar Ondo, Edo guber primaries -Deputy N/Chair

Obiora Ifoh, Abuja

Fresh crisis is brewing in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) ahead of the party’s governorship primaries in Ondo and Edo states.

Deputy National Chairman of the party (North) Sen. Lawal Shuaibu, Wednesday through a statement accused his National Chairmanof not engendering transparency in the build up to the two primary elections in Ondo and Edo State respectively.

The APC deputy National chairman declared that majority of the members of the party are perplexed, disillusioned while some are weighing their options whether to leave the party.

“With regards to Ondo and Edo primary elections, there is already absence of transparency. The regulations issued that will guide the processes are already in violation of Article 20 (v) on page 76 of the APC constitution as amended where only the National Executive Committee is the only organ that SHALL approve such guidelines and regulations which includes the mode of nominating our candidates. I am crying for APC inside me!

“Majority of the members of the party are already perplexed, disillusioned and some even weighing their options. A stich in time, I believe, saves nine!

“By Article 2 of the APC Constitution, provides that Subject to the provisions of the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) and any other laws for the time being in force in the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the provisions of this constitution SHALL be SUPREME PROVIDED that where any rule, regulation or any other enactment shall, to the extent of its inconsistency, be null and void and of no effect whatsoever.

“This document leaves no room for any form of aberration or brigandage.

“In the light of the above, I call on leaders of APC to urgently intervene to ensure the provisions of the Party constitution are adhered to and not further compromised. Let me state categorically that I have no political ambition beyond where I find myself and my interest, if I may state, is borne out of genuine intention to save the Party I laboured to build.”

Sen. Shuaibu asked “what are the leaders of the Party doing in the midst of this anarchy? Are they all equally fed up with the seeming collapsing party in the hands of a politically injured person that seems to be nursing political revenge? The leaders need to take a stand so that the followers know whether the party is now either a jungle or that entity of our collective dream at the inception.”

While opposing the recent appointment of Arc. Waziri Bulama as APC National Secretary, Shuaibu said: “There is nowhere in that same constitution where it was envisaged that an officer of the party could be appointed by the Chairman nor the NWC.

“Not even NEC has the power to appoint any National officer of the Party in any capacity. Let me ask this simple question, what is difficult in organizing a mid term convention to elect the officers in line with the constitution so that even the officers will have confidence that they are elected like all other officers.