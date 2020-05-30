Abia man electrocuted few weeks to wedding

A middle-aged man identified simply as Chukwudi has been electrocuted few weeks to his wedding.

The incident was said to have occurred at Opobo Road, along the Ogbor Hills axis of the commercial nerve centre of the state.

It was gathered that the deceased whose traditional marriage was some weeks ahead after discovering that there was power supply in his neighbourhood while there was no electricity supply in his apartment started looking for a ladder to apparently switch to the next active line.

Reports have it that while he was on the electric pole trying to rectify the problem, power was restored on the former line.

“While on top of the pole, he was said to have rested his ladder on an electric-powered barbwire which triggered electric shock when power was restored.

“He was trapped between the pole and the electrified barbwire, making it difficult for him to escape or even for people to come to his rescue and by the time he was eventually brought down, he was dead,” a source said.

In another development, a middle-aged man whose name was given as Ugochukwu Egwuatu has been reportedly killed by his kinsman.

The incident was said to have taken place in Ohuhu Nsulu, Isiala Ngwa North Local Government Area of Abia State.

Egwuatu was said to have had some minor squabbles with his kinsman, Chimankpa Nwogu, popularly known in the area as ‘Tallest’ who reportedly nursed animosity against the deceased for some time.

It was gathered that Chimankpa, who is now at large allegedly confronted the late Egwuatu at a venue of a traditional marriage where he (the deceased) was invited in Ohuhu Nsulu community.

A source disclosed that at the venue of the traditional marriage, the duo engaged in a fierce verbal exchange which perhaps was triggered off by their earlier minor misunderstanding.

The suspect was said to have during the verbal exchange, inflicted machete wounds on Egwuatu and he bled to death before any help could come his way.

