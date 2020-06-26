AbdulRazaq mourns Ajimobi, calls him a true patriot

MICHAEL OLANREWAJU, Ilorin

Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara State has mourned the death of former Oyo State Governor Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi describing him as a true patriot and his death a national loss, praying the Almighty Allah to comfort the family and grant him Aljannah Firdaus .

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Rafiu Ajakaye, and made available to Daily Champion in Ilorin, the Governor saud, “The death of Senator Isiaka Abiola Ajimobi is a huge loss to the family, the governing APC, and to the entire people of Oyo State and Nigeria. Senator Ajimobi was a great patriot who could rightly lay claim to being a ‘Nigerian’ in the true sense of the word. He was an outstanding oil industry technocrat who opted out to serve his people, leaving indelible footprints in the socio-economic terrain of Oyo State. Sen. Ajimobi cultivated friends and built bridges across every divide of our country,” AbdulRazaq said in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Rafiu Ajakaye.

“Senator Ajimobi was a dear brother and close family-friend whose wise counsel and guidance l will forever uphold and cherish. My family has indeed lost a great friend and ‘egbon’; we send forth our deepest condolences to the Ajimobis and the entire people of Oyo State.

“On behalf of my family, the government and the people of Kwara State, I also commiserate with Mr President, the Governor of Oyo State, and members and leadership of our party, the All Progressives Congress. May the Almighty Allah give the family the fortitude to bear this loss and repose the soul of a man who left a lasting legacy as the first two-term Governor of Oyo State.”

