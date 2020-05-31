AbdulRazaq greets Kwara Speaker on 35th birthday

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Sunday felicitated with the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Salihu Yakubu-Danladi on his 35th birthday anniversary, calling the lawmaker a phenomenon of his time and a pride of his various constituencies.

“Apart from being the youngest Speaker ever in the history of Kwara State and one of the youngest ever in Nigeria, the Rt. Hon. Speaker has carried himself in the manner most befitting of the exalted office.

“His leadership of the House engenders unity, focus, and determination with which the lawmakers have joined hands with the executive to constantly deliver on our mandate to restore the glory of Kwara State,” AbdulRazaq said in a statement on Sunday.

“The executive arm is proud to be working with a Speaker and his colleagues who share the same worldview of probity, prudence, accountability, service to humanity, sense of responsibility, and empathy.

“While urging him to remain focus and people-centric, I join the people of Kwara State, including the state executive council, to congratulate Mr. Speaker, his family, and associates on his birthday. There is no doubt that he has been a worthy representative of his constituencies as a young man and the entire people of Kwara North. I pray Allah (SWT) to grant him more wisdom, good health, and long life,” the governor added.

For a better society

Total Views: 92 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

