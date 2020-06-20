ABCON cautions forex users against patronising street traders

The Association of Bureaux De Change Operators of Nigeria (ABCON) has asked foreign exchange buyers not to patronize street traders because of the dangers associated with such transactions.

The advice followed few months market holiday granted to the bureaux de change (BDCs) by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during which the regulator will not sale forex to the BDCs.

This followed a request by the ABCON to the CBN for the regulator to grant it the holidays given the ongoing challenges faced in local and global economies due to the impact of the Coronavirus (COVID -19) pandemic. But ABCON is now working with the CBN to finalize plans for the BDCs to start getting dollars from the apex bank.

In a notice to BDC operators and directors, ABCON President, Alhaji Aminu Gwadabe, advised the public not to go into panic buying, hoarding and partronising the street traders as the CBN has enough reserves to sustain supplies when the BDCs return to operations.

The CBN had also acknowledged the contributions of BDCs in promoting stable exchange rate in recent months despite challenging circumstances facing the Forex market due to drop in crude oil prices.

Gwadabe said “ This is to urgently bring to the notices of our members nation wide that following our letter of Recommendations to the CBN to grant us a market holidays on our bidding days as a proactive and preventive measures on the scourge of the novel COVID-19 epidemic and the ban on all Air/land travels. The CBN has granted our request, effective tomorrow Friday March 27, 2020, there shall be no market days henceforth until further notice.

“We also want to advise members to strictly comply with their regulatory obligations on their daily operation. If you are trading be cautious not to fall under the hand of security agencies. Do not be involved in giving black market rates street trading as doing so might create regulatory breach,” he said.

