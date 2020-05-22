Abba/Ukpo land tussle in Anambra escalates as another property is demolished

PAMELA EBOH, Awka

The protracted land tussle between neighbouring communities of Abba, Njikoka local government area and Ukpo in Dunukofia LGA, both in Anambra State has taken an ugly dimension.

Ukpo is the country home of billionaire business man, Chief Author Eze.

The people of Abba had recently lost their case on the land issue at the Supreme Court to Ukpo community.

The court ruling was on a matter brought before it by some indigenes of Abba community against Ukpo community requesting to bring in new persons as appellants because those whose names appeared in the ongoing suit had died.

Barely 48 hours after the ruling, bulldozers believed to be coming from Ukpo stormed Abba community and demolished the property of Chief Goddy Nweke, the managing director of Best Aluminum Company Ltd.

It was gathered that some restive youths had tried to confront the demolishers of the property, but elders in the community prevailed on them to remain calm.

A community leader in the town, Mr. Alex Maduka who spoke to journalists said that the bulldozers were guarded by some policemen during the exercise.

While lamenting that the demolitions had made the people of Abba lose millions of naira and brought so much anxiety among the people, he said, “I wonder why security operatives and the state government have not taken decisive actions to end the crisis between Abba and Ukpo, which had lingered for about 50 years.

“We persuaded our people who came out yesterday not to retaliate because the police are not on our side, as any action we take might result in human casualties.

“In as much as we do not want to engage Ukpo people in physical confrontation, we will continue to engage them in court until we get justice.”

Recall that Abba main market and parts of Abba Secondary School had earlier been demolished in February last year.

