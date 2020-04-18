Abba Kyari’s death a loss to Nigeria, APC governors mourn

The Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) has described as a loss to entire Nigeria the death of the Chief of Staff to President, Mallam Abba Kyari.



In a condolence statement signed Saturday in Abuja by its Chairman and governor of Kebbi state, Abubakar Atiku Bagudu, the APC governors, while condoling with President Muhammad Buhari and the entire nation, said the death of Mallam Abba is a further call on all Nigerians to be united in the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

“We received the death of Mallam Abba Kyari with heavy heart and gratitude to Allah (SWT) for a life well blessed.

“We, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF), join the family, President Muhammadu Buhari GCFR and the nation to pray for the repose of the soul of our dear and beloved Mallam Abba Kyari. His death is a loss to the nation and the Nigerian progressive community.

“We pray to God Almighty to grant the family the fortitude to bear this heavy loss. May Allah reward all the good work of Mallam Abba, forgive his limitations and bless what he left behind.

“As Progressive Governors, we, on this sad day, hereby re-affirm our unconditional support to the laudable initiatives of the President Buhari-led Federal Government.”

The APC governors called on all Nigerians, irrespective of their political, religious, ethnic, social status or any other differences, to support the federal government in the fight against the deadly virus.

“We also call on all Nigerians to observe all the social distancing measures and stay safe as we salute all our frontline medical personnel under the leadership of our Federal Ministry of Health and National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“May God continue to guide our country and the world to succeed to bring to an immediate end this world pandemic.

“May the soul of Mallam Abba Kyari rest in peace!”

