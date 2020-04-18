Abba Kyari’s body laid to rest at Gudu Cemetery , Abuja

The remains of the late Chief of Staff to the President, Mallam Abba Kyari, arrived in Abuja Saturday morning from Lagos, and have been buried at Gudu cemetery after funeral prayers at his residence.

As advised by the protocols put in place by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) and the Federal Ministry of Health on social distancing, the burial marks the end of all ceremonies and there will be no condolence visits to family and the Presidency.

Well-wishers and all other Nigerians are instead advised to pray for the repose of the soul of the late Chief of Staff.

A condolence register will be opened at the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) from Sunday for those who are able to use the window permitted for movement by the FCT administration.

