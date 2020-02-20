Abba Kyari vs Monguno: ‘Buhari is dead, El-Rufai, Sultan of Sokoto, recruited Jubril Al-Sudan’ – Kanu

Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, on Thursday insisted that President Muhammadu Buhari was dead and buried in a shallow grave in Saudi Arabia.”

Kanu said the claim by the National Security Adviser, NSA, Babangana Monguno’s claim that Buhari’s Chief of Staff, Abba Kyari was overriding the president’s decision was a testament to his allegation.

In a statement he personally signed, Kanu insisted that Kyari was controlling Nigeria as the current leader was an impostor.

The IPOB leader alleged that Kyari conspired with Kaduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, Mamman Daura, Lawal Daura, Monguno, Sultan of Sokoto and the Chief of Army Staff, Tukur Buratai to recruit Jubril Al-Sudani who replaced Buhari.

According to Kanu: “Those Nigerians who out of a combination of laziness, ignorance, envy, stupidity, cowardice, timidity and curse, challenged my irrefutable assertion that Abba Kyari and not the late Buhari is the unelected president of Nigeria, can now see and hear their own National Security Adviser (NSA) Babagana Monguno confirm what IPOB and every top level intelligence agency in the world have known for a long time.

“I know this revelation from Nigeria’s NSA will come as a shock to brainless and roundly hopeless unity begging one Nigerianists but the inescapable truth remains that IPOB is always right. When we say Buhari is dead and buried in a shallow grave in Saudi Arabia with Abba Kyari now in charge in Aso Rock as the ruler of Nigeria, that is the undeniable fact.

“It was Abba Kyari along with Garba Shehu, Gov. El-Rufai, Mamman Daura, Lawal Daura, Babagana Monguno, Sultan of Sokoto and Tukur Buratai that conspired to recruit Jubril Al-Sudani to replace Buhari. Today they have fallen out with each other, hence the infighting.”

The IPOB leader also claimed that Fulanis promised Bola Tinubu, National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidency to buy his silence.

“Fulani Jihadists dangled the presidency in front of Bola Ahmed Tinubu and used it to buy Yoruba media silence on this greatest Fulani fraud of all time. Today every ethnic group in the damnable British colonial experiment called Nigeria is paying a price for it. Ignore IPOB at your peril.

“How can ordinary Chief of Staff override the orders of a living president and an erstwhile ruthless and unconscionable dictator for that matter? Where are the brains of some people?

“The same “no-nonsense” military dictator touted by Yoruba media in 2015 is being overridden by a common civilian staff? Nigerians should use their brain for once! Nigerians, behold your real ruler, unelected President Abba Kyari,” he said.

Recall that Kanu had yesterday alleged that Buhari was not in charge of his government.

For a better society

Total Views: 69 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

