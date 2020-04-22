Abba Kyari: President has lost his right hand man – APC

OBIORA IFOH, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said with the death of Mallam Abba Kyari, President Muhammadu Buhari has lost his right hand man who until his death was his Chief of staff.

A statement, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, Lanre Issa Oniru, said, “Even in death, the fond memories and indelible strides Mallam Abba Kyari left on earth will be celebrated for a long time. We remember a cerebral Nigerian who excelled in his private dealings, professional endevours and public service.

“The president has indeed lost a competent, trusted, loyal, strong right hand man and longtime adviser who promoted, protected and defended his interest in good times and adversity.

“The Party condoles with Mallam Abba Kyari’s immediate family, the President, leaders and members of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and the people and government of Borno state over the painful loss. As Mallam Abba Kyari is buried according to Islamic rites, may Almighty Allah be merciful and grant him Aljanat Firdaus.”

