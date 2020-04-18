Abba Kyari, Buhari’s Chief of Staff is dead

The Nigerian presidency, Saturday morning, announced the death of the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari.

Presidential spokesman, Femi Adesina, made the announcement in a statement.

“The deceased had tested positive to the ravaging COVID-19, and had been receiving treatment. But he died on Friday, April 17, 2020.

“May God accept his soul. Funeral arrangements will be announced shortly”, he added.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Friday night, confirmed 51 new cases of COVID-19.

For a better society

Total Views: 22 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

