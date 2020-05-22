A house wife stabs her husband to death over sex in Bauchi

Disclosing this to newsmen on Thursday, while parading the suspect at the Police headquarters in Bauchi,the State Commissioner of Police, Phillip Maku said that one Haruna Musa of Itas-Gadua, reported the incident to the Itas-Gadau Police Division.

The CP said, “On the 24th of April,2020, we received a report that one Salma Hassan of Itas-Gadau local government, allegedly stabbed her husband, Mohammed Mustapha, with knife to death” .

He revealed that the victim sustained serious injury and was rushed to the General Hospital Itas-Gadau for treatment where he was certified dead.

According to the CP ,the suspect was arrested and confessed to the crime, saying that the exhibit recovered from the suspect was only a knife.

The suspect, in her confession at the Police headquarters, said that she stabbed her husband because he wanted to have carnal knowledge of her, which she objected to.

According to her, ” I did not really mean to kill my husband, it was an accident.I stabbed him on the chest because he wanted to have carnal knowledge of me.I felt sex was a bad thing, so I objected to his advances.When he refused to stop, I got angry and stabbed him with a knife”.