9th Edition of Musical Youth Fiesta Initiative on ‘sacrifice of praise ‘organised by Sen. Oluremi Tinubu in Lagos

Convener/ Chairman Musical Youth Fiesta Initiative senator Oluremi Tinubu (middle) Praising   God with First Lady of Lagos State, Dr. Mrs. Ibijoke Sanwo-Olu; (3rd left) ; wife of the Deputy Governor, Mrs. Oluremi Hamzat; (2nd left) and others during the Musical Youth Fiesta Initiative on ‘sacrifice of praise, held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 17/12/2019 ... PHOTOS:  CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r …Member Governing Board   Mrs.  Tinu Aina-Badejo, Convener/ Chairman Musical Youth Fiesta Initiative senator Oluremi Tinubu, Governor of Lagos State Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu deputy Governor  Dr. Kadri Obafemi Hamzat, during the Musical Youth Fiesta Initiative on ‘sacrifice of praise, held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 17/12/2019 …PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

Cross Section of the participants praising God at the Musical Youth Fiesta.

Ministration of Song  during the Musical Youth Fiesta Initiative on ‘sacrifice of praise, Organized by senator Oluremi Tinubu held at Eko hotel in Lagos on 17/12/2019 …PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

