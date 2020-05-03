9mobile grants its customers free Access to health and Educational websites

Nigeria’s leading telecoms service provider, 9mobile today announced free access to health and educational website for its customers. This service is aimed at mitigating the impact of the lockdown and restricted movements as a result of the COVID-19 situation in the country. Access to these websites ensures that 9mobile customers and Nigerians remain connected and have more access to basic essential services which they require.

Some of the pre-selected websites on this service include Educational Sites such as Schoolgate, MobileClassroom, (in partnership with Federal Ministry of Education) National Open University, KhanAcademy and Seesaw. Also included are Health related sites such as Mobihealth, World Health Organization (WHO), Nigeria Health Watch, HealthLine, Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), amongst others.

Speaking on this contribution), Executive Director, Regulatory and Corporate Affairs at 9mobile, Abdulrahman Ado explained that health and education are two out of the three pillars of 9mobile’s Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programs.

“The decision to focus on these two areas at this time is borne out of a desire to provide access to health and educational information and services, a critical requirement during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. As a responsible organization, we felt the need to support the increasing recourse to online learning by a growing number of academic institutions during this period of lockdown.”

9mobile recently, supported award-winning telemedicine provider, Mobihealth international to launch a FREE COVID-19 online screening and Teleconsultation service for all Nigerians. The company also zero-rated access to the website of the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), provides free information on COVID-19 on its network and presented over 600 lines and free data access to the NCDC.

