68-year-old woman delivered of twins

The Lagos University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idi-Araba, says it has delivered a 68-year-old woman of a set of twins, following an IVF conception.

The Chairman, LUTH Medical Advisory Committee (CMAC), Prof. Wasiu Adeyemo, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Sunday in Lagos that the woman was pregnant for the first time.

He said that she was delivered on April 14 through an elective caesarean section, at 37 weeks gestation.

Adeyemo said that the IVF and embryo transfer were done at a facility outside LUTH.

He further said that the woman was, thereafter, referred to LUTH at early gestation and was subsequently managed till she was delivered.

“This is the first in LUTH, Nigeria and Africa,” Adeyemo said, adding that the mother and the babies were in good conditions.

For a better society

Total Views: 86 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

