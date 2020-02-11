 45th anniversary celebration: Buhari salutes Emir of Zazzau

As the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji (Dr.) Shehu Idris commemorates 45 years on the throne of his forefathers, President Muhammadu Buhari felicitates with the foremost traditional ruler, describing him as “a symbol of peace, stability, unity and development of his people.”

According to a statement by the Special Adviser to the President (Media & Publicity), Femi Adesina, the President notes that the 18th Emir of Zazzau Emirate, and Chairman of the Kaduna State Council of Traditional Rulers, “remains not only a shining light and custodian of the culture of the Emirate, but also a revered monarch whose wise counsel to governments at the state and federal levels over the decades, remain invaluable and enduring.”

President Buhari urges Dr. Idris not to waver in his belief in the unity of his fatherland, but to do all within his power to ensure that his domain remains a model of peace.

He prays that Almighty Allah will endow the longest-serving Emir of Zazzau with longer life and wisdom to enable him continue to serve his Emirate, society and humanity.

