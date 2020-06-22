45 more COVID-19 patients discharged in Lagos State

Forty five more COVID-19 patients have been treated and discharged from the various Isolation Centres to reunite with society in Lagos State.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu who disclosed this on Sunday said they comprised of 45 18 females and 27 males.

According to him, the patients; 20 from Gbagada, 9 from Onikan, 2 from Mainland Infectious Disease Hospita, Yaba, 1 from Agidingbi, 1 from Lekki and 12 from LUTH Isolation Centres were discharged on Sunday having fully recovered and testing negative to COVID-19.

The figure brings to 1328, the number of #COVID-19 confirmed cases that have been successfully managed and discharged in Lagos.

“#COVID19 is real! Let’s continue to adhere strictly to #PhysicalDistancing and #handhygiene principles #ForCOVID19FreeLagos”, he stated in his official Twitter handle.

