40 Years Silverbird 2019 Man of the Year Award at Eko Hotel, Lagos

L-r… Governor of Sokoto State his Excellency Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Founder Silverbird Group Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and Edo State his Excellency Godwin Obaseki.

L-r… Founder Silverbird Group Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, Silverbird Man of the year 2019 Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal with his award , Chief Mike Ozekihome (SAN).

L-r …Director head , Corporate Banking Fidelity Mr Obaro Odeghe received financial sector award for fidelity bank from Prof Steve Azaiki, during the 40 Years Silverbird 2019 Man of the Year Award, at Eko Hotel.

L-r… Mr Harold Okoro, Mr Bozian Hammond , Prince ike and Chinwe Iloghalu.

L-r… Chief Mike Ozekihome (SAN) Governor of Sokoto State his Excellency Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Founder Silverbird Group Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and Behind is Commissioner Ministry of Environment Sokoto State Hon Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa .

L-r… Representative of Mr. Femi Otedola , Ag Coo, Zenon petroleum Mr. Philip Akinola also received extra ordinary achievement awards for him, sitting with Nyekachi Douglas (Miss World Africa).

L-r … Commissioner of Police, Lagos state Mr Hakeem Odumosu, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge operations at Force headquarters, DIG Abdulmajid Ali, receiving Special Recognition Award for IG. Mohammed Adamu, Inspector General of Police from Alh. Ismaila Isa Funtua, [OFR] Life Patron of Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigerian, NPAN, during the 40 Years Silverbird 2019 Man of the Year Award, at Eko Hotel on 28/02/2020. ..PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

For a better society

Total Views: 117 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

