40 Years Silverbird 2019 Man of the Year Award at Eko Hotel, Lagos

40 Years Silverbird 2019 Man of the Year Award at Eko Hotel, Lagos

L-r ...Founder  Silverbird Group Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, senator Florence ita –Giwa, Chief Mike Ozekihome (SAN) Silverbird Man of the year 2019 Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal with his award ,Extraordinary Personality award Governor , Edo State Godwin Obaseki, during the 40 Years Silverbird 2019 Man of the Year Award, at Eko Hotel, on. 28/02/2020. ..PHOTOS : CHINYERE IKEANYI.

L-r… Governor of Sokoto State his Excellency  Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Founder  Silverbird Group Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and  Edo State his Excellency  Godwin Obaseki.

L-r…  Founder  Silverbird Group Senator Ben Murray-Bruce, Silverbird Man of the year 2019 Governor of Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal with his award , Chief Mike Ozekihome (SAN).

L-r …Director head , Corporate Banking Fidelity  Mr Obaro Odeghe received financial sector award for fidelity bank from Prof Steve Azaiki, during the 40 Years Silverbird 2019 Man of the Year Award, at Eko Hotel.

L-r… Mr Harold Okoro, Mr Bozian Hammond , Prince ike and Chinwe Iloghalu.

L-r… Chief Mike Ozekihome (SAN)  Governor of Sokoto State his Excellency  Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, Founder  Silverbird Group Senator Ben Murray-Bruce and  Behind is Commissioner Ministry of Environment Sokoto  State Hon Sagir Attahiru Bafarawa .

L-r… Representative of Mr. Femi Otedola , Ag Coo, Zenon petroleum Mr. Philip Akinola  also received extra ordinary achievement awards for him, sitting with Nyekachi Douglas (Miss World Africa).

L-r … Commissioner of Police, Lagos state Mr Hakeem Odumosu, Deputy Inspector General of Police in charge operations at Force headquarters, DIG Abdulmajid Ali, receiving Special Recognition Award for IG. Mohammed Adamu, Inspector General of Police from Alh. Ismaila Isa Funtua, [OFR] Life Patron of Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigerian, NPAN, during the 40 Years Silverbird 2019 Man of the Year Award, at Eko Hotel on 28/02/2020. ..PHOTOS: CHINYERE IKEANYI.

