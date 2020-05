Two million more Canadians lost their jobs in April, as the coronavirus pandemic disrupted the economy.

The new figure increases job losses to 3million, according to Statistics Canada on Friday.

One million earlier suffered job losses in March. The agency said the unemployment rate soared to 13 per cent.

It was the second-highest unemployment rate on record.

In March, unemployment rate was 7.8 per cent.

For a better society

Total Views: 45 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn