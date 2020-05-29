365 Days in Office: The beauty of Sanwo-Olu’s leadership style and challenges of COVID-19

IBRAHIM QUADRI

Having taken the mantle of leadership on May 29, 1999, Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu would have spent 365 days in office by May 29, 2020. Taking a critical look of this one-year in office, Sanwo-Olu has demonstrated exceptional leadership qualities within the spate of time.

As the usual practice, every leader comes up with his leadership style or rather, an agenda that would provide the leeway in administering his affairs and programmes.

Sanwo-Olu kick started his administration alongside his Deputy, Dr Babafemi Hamzat, after inauguration with the T.H.E.M.E.S agenda. The components are Traffic Management and Transportation; Health and Environment; Education and Technology, Making Lagos 21st Century Economy, Entertainment and Tourism and Security and Governance.

Upon the Governor’s swearing-in, there was no time for waiting game as Lagos residents eagerly await a saving grace that would liberate them from a number of deplorable circumstances. They include heaps of refuse that had resurfaced and dotted the highways and begging for attention. Also, potholes had taken over the roads resulting in agonizing gridlock on daily basis.

Aside all these, the previous administration had abandoned several projects across the State. They include housing, roads, rail and many others.

In his bid to tackle these challenges headlong, the Governor stated, “Within 24 hours in office, I signed the first Executive Order that contained strategy on how we could manage traffic and transportation. The State’s traffic management agency was authorised and empowered to operate two daily shifts to control traffic up to 11pm.

The need to restore the aesthetics of the environment and improve the health of residents, the Governor said, led to the immediate upgrade of Lagos’ waste management infrastructure to achieve efficient services in waste disposal and also to realise cleaner environment.

Sanwo-Olu said the capacity of Lagos State Waste Management Authority (LAWMA) was urgently improved on to remove heaps of waste that littered streets and highways, thereby saving the State from an outbreak of epidemic that could result from indiscriminately dumping of refuse by residents after the disengagement of LAWMA by the last administration in overseeing waste management.

This effort, Sanwo-Olu said, was followed by the launch of Blue Box Initiative which would enable the State to create jobs and wealth from recyclable waste materials.

The Governor also said his administration had kept its campaign promise to ease traffic gridlock along Apapa-Oshodi corridor caused by illegal parking of trucks.

He noted that his government’s collaborative action with the Federal Government led to removal of the trucks from the affected highways, thereby resulting in improvement of traffic situation on the axis.

In the area of infrastructure, the Governor said his pledge not to discontinue inherited projects from last administration had restored the confidence of contractors handling construction of various infrastructure projects to return to site and complete them. He said work had resumed on the Badagry Highway and other critical projects inherited from the last administration.

Days after, the Governor commissioned a 110-bed Maternal and Child Care (MCC) in Ajah, he said another 140-bed MCC had been completed by his government in Alimosho area. The hospital was also commissioned to strengthen the capacity of the State in providing sound maternity care for residents.

Sanwo-Olu said the State-owned Health Insurance Scheme was being strengthened to extend its services to more than one million residents in order to give them affordable healthcare services. He said the capacity of the primary health facilities across the State was being stepped up for quality healthcare.

On education, the Governor revealed that the State had concluded a plan to recruit more than 10,000 teachers. He said his government had already appropriated resources for the upgrade of public schools, which would also be equipped with required materials to aid quality learning.

To actualise the Smart City aspiration of his administration, Sanwo-Olu said Lagosians, in the coming weeks, would witness the deployment of metropolitan fibre optics across the State.

The project, which is being initiated in collaboration with a private telecommunication firm, would provide Internet infrastructure that would aid e-commerce and tech innovation. He added that his government was discussing with key power distribution firms to distribute 20,000 metres to residents to ease challenges of accessing power.

The Governor appreciated Lagos residents for keeping faith with his administration, adding that the support accorded his government the success recorded so far.

However, the yearnings and aspirations to urgently fix the projects abandoned suffered a temporary setback as a result of the ravaging coronavirus that reared its ugly head and still devastating the world, Nigeria inclusive.

The penetration of the virus into Lagos and subsequent spread in almost all the States in the cpuntry has done a boldly blow to socio-economic activities in the country, leading to stunting challenges.

Notwithstanding, Sanwo-Olu has shown proactiveness and forthrightness on the deadly coronavirus pandemic. He has taken the lead even before the index case recorded in the country on February 27.

As a proactive leader, the Governor took upon himself as a commander at the battlefield to defeat the looming effects of the contagious virus.

On February 5, he inaugurated a command system noting, “What we have now is to heighten the state concern in case of any emergency. We are putting in place incident command system. I will take charge as the incident commander.

“It has reached a level I have to be in charge personally, while the commissioner will be my deputy with immediate effect. We will work with other stakeholders where there will be high level monitoring,” Sanwo-Olu stated.

True to his promise, Lagos has the capacity to test 1,500 suspected cases of the virus per day with well-equipped laboratories, Lagos being the epicentre in the country has recorded close to 4,000 confirmed cases.

The Lagos State Government, as a measure of its responsiveness and responsibility, set up temporary food markets in some schools across the state under the Emergency Food Response Programme, to cushion the effect of the closure of major markets in the state in the wake of the lockdown.

In furtherance of its social intervention efforts, the state government provided food stimulus package for Lagos residents targeting 200,000 vulnerable households as a result of total lockdown earlier declared by government.

Apparently, the inspiring response of Mr. Governor served as an impetus for the Organised Private Sector, OPS, and other well-meaning individuals to make generous donations to the state government to combat the COVID-19 scourge.

In its bid to have prompt response on suspected cases im the State, Governor Sanwo-Olu set up COVID-19 test centres located in the 20 local government areas of Lagos State:

They include, Somolu Local Government – Wright Memorial Primary Health Centre (Emmanuel Street, Somolu), Ifako Ijaiye Local Government – Ifako Mini Stadium (College Road beside Ifako General Hospital), Ojo Local Government – Ojo PHC (1, Rest House, Ojo), Eti-Osa Local Government – Ikota Primary School (Lekki-Epe Expressway), Surulere Local Government – Surulere LG Secretariat (24 Alhaji Masha Road, Surulere) and Kosofe Local Government – Ogudu Area Office (By Ogudu Roundabout, Ogudu Road).

Others are, Amuwo Odofin Local Government – Amuwo Odofin LG Secretariat (41 Road, Festac Town), Ikorodu Local Government – ItaElewa PHC (Oriwu Road, Ikorodu) / Igbogbo PHC (32, Bola Ahmed Way, Igbogbo), Lagos Island Local Government – IganIduganran PHC (151/152 Adeniji Adele Road, Lagos Island), Epe Local Government – Epe PHC (Epe/Ijebu-Ode Expressway bu Oba’s Palace), Lagos Mainland Local Government – Simpson PHC (1, Glover Road, by Simpson Street, Ebute-Meta), Ajeromi-Ifelodun Local Government – Akere PHC (106, Baale Street, OluwaAkere) and Ibeju Lekki Local Government – Awoyaya Mayfair Estate (Beside First Bank), Apapa Local Government – Apapa Iganmu LCDA Secretariat (41, Gaskiya Road, Badia Apapa).

The rest are, Alimosho Local Government – Bola Ahmed Tinubu PHC (Vulcaniser Bus Stop, Egbeda) / Ipaja mini-stadium (Fela Field, Ipaja) / Rauf Aregbesola PHC (1, Powerline Road, Okunola, Mosan-Okunola) / Meiran PHC (1, Meiran Road, Meiran) / Ijegun PHC (30, Kudeyibu Street, Transformer Bus Stop, Old Isolo Road, Ijegun, along Ejigbo Road / Helen Aderonke PHC (Olorunfunmilayo Primary School, OPC junction, Idimu Bus Stop), Oshodi Isolo Local Government – Ajibulu PHC (1, Ajibulu Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi), Ikeja Local Government – Ikeja LG Secretariat (2/3, Obafemi Awolowo Way), Agege Local Government – Sango PHC (2, Balogun Street, Pen Cinema, Agege), Badagry Local Government – Ajara Flagship Health Centre (1, Wande Street, Opp. 100 Shops, Ajara Badagry) and Mushin Local Government – Isola Road PHC (Isolo Road, near Zone D Police Command, Mushin / Odi-Olowo LCDA Secretariat (Ilupeju).

Yet, in his characteristic leadership style, despite the pandemic, Sanwo-Olu has lined up a number of projects for virtual commissioning to mark his one year in office.

He will visit Ikorodu to commission the 360 units Lagos Homes Igbogbo Baiyeku IIB Estate. In Lekki, the Courtland Villas in Femi Okunnu Estate will also be launched to mark the first year anniversary of this administration.

In the Education sector, Governor Sanwo-Olu will conduct virtual commissioning of completed classroom blocks in Maya Secondary School, Ikorodu; Eva Adelaja Junior School, Bariga; and Saviour Primary School, Ifako-Ijaiye, among others.

The virtual commissioning of completed works such as the Concrete Jetty in Baiyeku, Ikorodu; the Aradagun – Ajido – Epeme Road in Badagry; and the Maryland Signalisation Project also form part of Mr. Governor’s itinerary to commemorate one year in office.

For a better society

Total Views: 100 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

