3 suspected robbers busted in Lagos

Officers of the Rapid Response Squad, RRS, have arrested three suspected robbers at Baruwa Gate area of Ipaja, Lagos, Southwest Nigeria.

The Police officers on patrol of Iyana-Ipaja onThursday arrested the suspected robbers who snatched N5000 from one Opeyemi Oni at Stanbic Bank by Baruwa Gate, Ipaja, Lagos.

A search on the suspects led to the recovery of three ATM Cards of different names and banks.

The suspects names are: Ojo Akin, living at 23, Alagbotor, Iyana – Ipaja; Obinna Solomon of 19, Idi – Araba, Ilasa B/Stop, Mushin and Adekunle Olaniyi of 15, Oke – Rube, Ijegun, Ikotun.

All the suspects have been handed over to Gowon Estate Division, the RRS said on its Facebook page.

