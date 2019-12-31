3 soldiers injured in Yobe explosion

The headquarters of Sector 2 of Operation Lafiya Dole operating in Yobe State has disclosed that three soldiers have sustained injuries during an incident that led to the complete raze down of an armored fighting vehicle yesterday in Damaturu.

The Army made the disclosure while reacting to the incident in a statement issued on Tuesday by the Sector 2 spokesman, Captain Njoka Irabor.

“There was an uneasy calm in Damaturu metropolis as a result of the sound of explosions heard at about 11:30 am, on Monday 30th December 2019.

“The fire incident occurred, when an Armoured Fighting Vehicle (AFV) returning to base from a routine standby duty, suddenly developed an electrical malfunctioning. This led to fire outbreak on the AFV and subsequent explosions of the ammunition on board.

“The fire incident happened along Damaturu – Maiduguri road. The AFV was completely burnt down, while troops in the vehicle were able to extricate themselves during the fire outbreak.

“However, 3 soldiers sustained injuries and have since been moved to our medical facility for prompt medical attention”, Captain Irabor stated.

The Headquarters, Sector 2 of the Operation LAFIYA DOLE through the spokesman urged residents of Damaturu and environs to go about their legitimate businesses, assuring that it troops would continue to discharge their responsibilities of the protection of lives and property.

For a better society

Total Views: 82 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

