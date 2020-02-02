‘3 month jail term awaits defaulters of Nat’l Identity Number’ – NIMC

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) said three months jail term awaits anybody who refuses to get National Identity Number (NIN).

Kano state coordinator Muhammad Sanusi Auwalu disclosed this while delivering a lecture at Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kano. He said the Agency will start taking action on anybody who refused to get registered.

He explained that part of the action to be taken against anybody who refused to get registered include, three months imprisonment or a fine of N100,000.

“The agency will impose three-month imprisonment or N100,000 fine on whoever arrested without been registered”.

He said the main focus of the commission is to ensure that every Nigerian register.

In accordance with the provisions of section 27(1)(1) of the Commission Act, the use of National Identity Number NIN should be mandatory.

“In exercising its power of enforcement and compliance, the commission has the power to demand for evidence of compliance from persons, to caution a non-compliant person, sanction a non-compliant person “.

“It also has the power to institute criminal proceedings against a non-compliant person through the office of the Honourable Attorney General of the Federation”.

