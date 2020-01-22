3 dead, 292 infested as Lassa Fever hits Kano

Three persons have been confirmed dead from complications resulting from Lassa Fever in Kano, while two persons are now infected with the disease.

The Commissioner for Health, Kano State, Dr Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa said the Doctor that conducted the cesarean on a pregnant Woman is on admission at their reactivation center, while the female medical staff that helped him is dead. He said the pregnant woman also died.

According to the commissioner for Health, 292 persons who had contact with the dead victims have been traced, but not quarantined as they are yet to manifest symptoms of Lassa Fever.

Dr. Aminu confirmed that his office received a report of the pregnant woman’s death from the Mallam Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital where a cesarean session was conducted on her.

The Commissioner noted that Government has since swung into action to curtail the spread of the disease by reactivating the disease emergency response center at Yargaya.

He said daily coordination of meetings and other responses have already been taken to ensure that the disease does not spread further.

The Commissioner said the State has intensified lassa fever transmission programs at various media houses to ensure adequate enlightenment of the citizens.

“All measures have been put to further check the spread of the disease even as millions of Naira have been set aside for the reactivation of Yargaya reactivation center,” he added.

He urged Kano citizens to ensure a hygienic environment.

