3 dead, 292 infested as Lassa Fever hits Kano

Three persons have been confirmed dead from complications resulting from Lassa Fever in Kano, while two persons are now infected with the disease.
According to the commissioner for Health, 292 persons who had contact with the dead victims have been traced, but not quarantined as they are yet to manifest symptoms of Lassa Fever.
The Commissioner noted that Government has since swung into action to curtail the spread of the disease by reactivating the disease emergency response center at Yargaya.
He said daily coordination of meetings and other responses have already been taken to ensure that the disease does not spread further.
“All measures have been put to further check the spread of the disease even as millions of Naira have been set aside for the reactivation of Yargaya reactivation center,” he added.
He urged Kano citizens to ensure a hygienic environment.
For a better society