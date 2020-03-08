29-year-old woman dies during sex romp in Rivers

An unidentified 29-year-old woman has died during an alleged sex romp with an unnamed 31-year-old lover who also became unconscious after the act.

The lovebirds, whose names could not be immediately ascertained, were said to have taken a sex enhancement drug during the exercise.

We learnt that the incident which happened at Elechi by Wobo Street shocked other occupants of the one-storey building.

Residents became curious when the duo did not come out from the apartment on Monday morning. The residents and the police invited to the scene later forced the door open and discovered the lifeless body of the young woman and her unconscious lover.

A resident, identified only as Dira said, “The young woman came over on Sunday. The man was to marry the woman because they had done introduction.

“The young man recently graduated after being an apprentice for some years. The woman visited him at his residence on Sunday and slept over. But on Monday, they did not come out at daybreak.

“They (neighbours) later broke the man’s door, only for them to discover that the young woman was dead, while the man was unconscious. They were both naked. The young man was unconscious while his manhood was still erect. With the help of the police, the neighbours evacuated the young woman body to the mortuary, while the man was rushed to an undisclosed hospital. The neighbours that broke the room saw some drugs suspected to be sex enhancement drugs.”

Head of a vigilance group in the area, Godstime Ihunwo, said the man was recuperating in the hospital, even though he had not been able to speak.

He said, “We reported at Nkpolu Divisional Police Headquarters and with the assistance of the police, we forced the door open. As we broke the door, we saw the young woman lying on the floor, while the man was on the bed, but motionless. We later noticed that the man’s eyes were blinking and he was breathing slowly.

For a better society

Total Views: 66 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

