24 Ships with petroleum products, food items to storm TinCan ports

Twenty-Four ships laden with petroleum products, food items and other goods are scheduled to arrive the TinCan Island Port in Nigeria between Thursday May 14 to May 30, 2020.

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) in its publication, `Shipping Position’, explained that the ships contain containers, vehicles, wheat pillet, bulk wheat, inballast, petrol and automobile gasoline.

Meanwhile, 25 ships that had arrived the ports, were waiting to berth with containers, used vehicles, new vehicles, bulk wheat, general cargo, petrol and automobile gasoline. In a related development, nine other ships at the ports were discharging containers, bulk sugar, bulk wheat, and vehicles.

For a better society

Total Views: 90 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

