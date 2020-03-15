2023: Sani warns Sanusi against going into politics

Senator Shehu Sani, a former representative of Kaduna Central senatorial district at the Senate, has warned Sanusi Lamido Sanusi against joining politics ahead of 2023 presidential election.

Just few days after his dethronement, rumours are already flying about that the former Emir of Kano may replace President Muhammadu Buhari.

Muhammadu Lamido Sanusi II was dethroned by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State on Monday.

Few hours later, the erstwhile monarch was banished and detained in a village in Nasarawa State.

He, however, regained his freedom yesterday after Justice Anwuli Chikere of an Abuja Federal High Court ordered his immediate release.

The judge gave the ruling after listening to Sanusi’s lawyer, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) and ordered that the deposed Emir’s freedom of rights must be respected.

In a post he shared on Twitter and directed to the ex-Emir, Shehu Sani said, “Rest well in the comfort of your family without the burden and the lice of the turban and the gown.

“Avoid individuals and groups trying to drag you into partisan politics and avoid being used as a ladder.

“Its enough being a hero, they should look for a martyr elsewhere.”

