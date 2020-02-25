2023 presidency: Group mulls collapse of APGA, PDP, APC into one political party

The National Chairman of the forum, Chief Mike Ikegulu-Onugha, made the urge in Onitsha, Anambra State, while fielding questions from newsmen.

“I want to support the Minister of Labour and Productivity, Hon. Chris Nwabueze Ngige, who advised that we can not be pulling from all directions as there are two major national political parties in

Nigeria, People’s Democratic Party, PDP, and All Progressive Party, APC”.

“Igbo should pinch their tent in any one of the two parties, the issue of APGA as a rallying point for the presidency is a nullity.

I support the Minister who said that APGA should be collapsed to any of the two political parties if Igbo will clinch the presidency come 2023 presidential election. The way it is now we are neither here nor there.”

“I pray that all political parties should nominate Igboman for president. Hausa/Fulani should relinquish power to the Igbo nation so that the Igboman will come out and mobilise to move the nation forward. It is only Igboman that can move the country forward.”

“Igboman has been sidelined for a long time in various aspects and I tell you, all sorts of agitations for a sovereign state of Biafra will be calmed down with an Igbo president”

“People are afraid of the Igboman ingenuity, the enterprising nature of Igbo man, it will be brought to bear on the governance of Nigeria as we will move on to the next level”

On the insecurity currently distabilizing the economy, Chief Ikegulu-Onugha, said, “we witness it everyday, lives are being lost, armed robbery, all sorts of brigandages taking place, if Buhari were to be a whiteman he would have resigned because he can no longer handle it, he has failed on that direction and that is why the seat of power should move to the Igbo so that we can use our capacity to manage the insecurity and set Nigeria free from Boko Haram, herdsmen and other violent crimes” he stated further.