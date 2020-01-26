2023: Okupe reveals reason PDP can’t win election, kicks off fresh campaign

Doyin Okupe, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan has started a campaign on social media calling for the change of name for the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

According to him, PDP in its present state and form cannot win comfortably the Presidential elections in 2023.

In a Facebook post he entitled ‘Why the PDP must change its name,’ he noted that the APC controls 21 States, while PDP has 14 under its control.

He added, “PDP in its present state and form cannot win comfortably the Presidential elections in 2023.

“To defeat the Apc structure in 2023, the present PDP must make itself the arrow head of a national movement to oust the present administration.

“This is exactly what the component factions of the APC did in 2014. If we engage the APC in a straight political duel, with 21 state govs against 14 combined with the possible reckless use of the power of incumbency, victory becomes a pipe dream.

“It is the residual power of the populace and the electorates when massively mobilised and unleashed that can bring overwhelming victory that will render power of incumbency and superior executive state control irrelevant.

“PDP with its socio political baggages and insurmountable moral burden cannot muster the moral rectitude, political strength and integrity to lead such a mass movement.

“A new party, birthed by PDP, with new people, younger elements in society and politicians of other tendencies from various existing political parties including powerful but dissatisfied elements from the ruling party, is the only formation that will effectively neutralise and overrun the incumbent party.

“If you are a PDP member and you believe in the idea that the name of the party should be changed…let’s team up to form a pressure group to lobby the members and the leadership to give this idea a serious consideration before or at the next party National Convention in May this year.”

