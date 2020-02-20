2023: NGO calls on women to participate in politics

SELYA YARNAP, Bauchi

A Non- Governmental Oganization , League of Women Voters of Nigeria (NILOWV), Bauchi State Chapter, has called on women to actively participate in politics in the country in 2023.

The Chairperson of the group, Hajiya Fatima Zakari, said this in a town hall meeting in Bauchi on the implementation of the Women’s Voice and Leadership Project Nigeria, sponsored by Global Affairs Canada and ActionAid.

Hajiya Zakari added that NILOWV was gradually gaining ground in Bauchi and more women are understanding the need to actively participate in Governance and decision making.

According to her, the main aim and objective of the project is to ensure making a reasonable move that would yield a positive result of having more females representation by 2023, adding that this will be achieved through such initiatives.

She then called on women to give their votes to their female counterparts and encourage them to contest during 2023 elections.

Speaking in their separate addresses at the meeting , the Participants emphasized the role of women in politics and leadership and also called on Governments at all levels (Federal, State and Local Government) to acknowledge the contribution of women in the society by allowing them to actively participate in the course of governance.

The participants were drawn from the Traditional Institution, Civil Society Organisations, Security Agencies, Organized Private Sector.

Others are: the Hamlet Head of Shar-Shar, NAWOJ, Action Women, NSCDC FOMWAN and Youth Hub Africa.

They congratulated NILOWV Bauchi State Chapter for this laudable initiative.

