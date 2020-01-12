2023: Maku speaks on Atiku, Tinubu, Saraki, Wike ‘alliance’

Labaran Maku, the National Secretary, All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA), has said he didn’t meet former vice president Atiku Abubakar, All Progressives Congress (APC) national leader, Bola Tinubu, among others, to float a new political platform ahead of 2023.

Immediate past president of the Senate, Dr Bukola Saraki, Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers) Aminu Tambuwal and Bala Mohammed (Bauchi) also allegedly attended the meeting.

Maku, a former minister of information, spoke on Sunday while fielding questions from the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Wakama, Nasarawa.

Maku, a 2019 APGA governorship candidate in the state, said: “I haven’t met Asiwaju Tinubu for years and I am in APGA by choice having considered all the other options.

“That I held meeting with Tinubu, others in my country home Wakama, such report is a fake news”.

Maku, who stated that some people were jittery ahead of the next elections, urged APGA supporters to remain firm and continue supporting the party.

The former minister advised well meaning Nigerians to be law abiding and respect constituted authorities for development to thrive.

Tinubu, last week, dismissed speculations that President Muhammadu Buhari had a third term agenda.

He said: “I was in the trenches and in the opposition with Muhammadu Buhari, till the Third Term agenda of a former leader of this country failed.

“I know he will never. He has the courage and the character to refuse such a temptation even if offered to him. I believe in him and I believe Nigerians should also believe in him.

“He doesn’t need to say it to me, I’ll argue it in the corner and everywhere they bring such a thing up. However, it’s very good to hear it from him. I say congratulations to a man of character and integrity.

“The challenge of turning the ship of this nation around is a continuum and a continuous effort and that is what we should get ourselves concerned with.”

For a better society

Total Views: 116 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

