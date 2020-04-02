2023: Kanu jeopardizing chances of Igbo Presidency – Arewa youths

The Arewa Youth Consultative Forum, AYCF, says Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, was affecting the chances of the Southeast to produce Nigeria’s president.

AYCF President-General, Yerima Shettima who made the remark while chatting with us faulted claims that the Southeast was being marginalized.

Shettima noted that Nigerians can’t entrust the Southeast with presidential powers so long as Kanu keeps “talking anyhow.”

The AYCF President-General also berated traditional rulers, governors and Senators from the Southeast over their refusal to caution Kanu against his persistent criticism.

He said: “Its high time we begin to look at this madman and bring him to order. Kanu’s kinsmen are watching without trying to compel or advise him or warn him about his irrational comments.

“Yet some people are saying they have been marginalized, how can you have this mad man running on the streets making noise anyhow without calling him to order.

“They can’t come out open to criticize him and make him realize the danger he is putting this country into, the ridicule and by extension the image of the Igbo people.

“How can they allow this loose dog talk anyhow and then turn around looking for a way to be entrusted with the power of a country? When they can’t control the excesses of these people who go about rubbishing your ethnicity, making a mockery of you.”

