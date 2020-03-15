2023: El-Rufai using dethroned Emir Sanusi to push presidential ambition – Omokri

Reno Omokri, a former aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, on Sunday disclosed that Nasir El-Rufai, Governor of Kaduna State was using the dethroned Emir of Kano, Muhammadu Sanusi to push his presidential ambition.

Omokri explained that El-Rufai’s recent show of affection towards Sanusi during his banishment to Nasarawa State was a “strategy” for his 2023 presidential ambition.

In a tweet, the former presidential aide insisted that the North will reject Sanusi as its preferred Presidential candidate in 2023.

Recall that the Kano State Government had dethroned Sanusi as Emir over insubordination.

Following his dethronement, the former CBN governor was banished to Awe area of Nasarawa State where his movement was restricted.

However, an Abuja Federal High Court had on Friday ordered the immediate release of Sanusi.

Against this backdrop,El-Rufai had visited the dethroned Emir and took him out of the town to Abuja where he subsequently bordered a flight to Lagos.

Reacting, Omokri said El-Rufai leveraged on Sanusi’s predicament to power his presidential ambition.

In a tweet, the former presidential wrote: “Those claiming Sanusi was deposed to pave way for him to run are naive. Even the North will reject him.

“The real strategy is that @elrufai rushed to his defence in order to cash in on Southern sympathy for Sanusi and use it to power his own Presidential ambition.”

