2020: Peter Obi sends message to Nigerians

The Vice Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23, 2019 general election, Mr Peter Obi has blamed the failure of Nigeria on its leaders, insisting that the country is not where it should be.

This was contained in his new year message made available to us by his media office on Tuesday.

Obi then asked Nigerians to use the new year 2020 as a springboard to work towards recovering and refocusing the nation to find its bearing in the comity of nations.

The former Governor of Anambra state said that God has destined Nigeria to be a great people and a great nation but through its leadership failings over the years has remained where it shouldn’t be.

“We must all therefore tell ourselves the truth that this country is dying gradually and all hands must be on deck in the new year to redirect the ship of state away from the dyke that it’s headed,” he said.

Obi noted that the prevailing hardship in the country including the needless blood letting across the country are all indexes of failure of governance and urged the political leaders to refocus their economic policies for growth and development especially in education and job creation through small and medium-sized enterprises, SMEs.

“Government should also in the new year strive to seek a pragmatic solution to the increasing security challenges in the country.

finally wished all Nigerians a happy and a prosperous 2020 as he prays for enduring Justice and peace in our society.

For a better society

Total Views: 90 ,

Share this: Print

Twitter

Facebook

Google

Telegram

Email

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

